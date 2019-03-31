The story behind the story: Part 1

File photo Dan Alexander

Another story hit the wire service recently about a small town newspaper in Waynesville, Missouri, that was forced to close last fall and the repercussions now being felt in the entire county.

The Daily Guide joined more than 1,400 other newspapers across the U.S. to close over the past 15 years, according to data compiled by the University of North Carolina.

While national outlets worry about the president, who calls the press an enemy of the people, many American communities have lost vital services that are not easily replaced.

No longer is someone watching the local government for them, chronicling the sporting exploits of their children or generating a feature story on a kindly neighbor.

It’s easy to shrug off these closings as changing times, poor management or the advance of technology, but is that the primary cause of this trend? Although each of those has played a role in chipping away the veneer of the industry, it’s not that simple; it begs a closer look.

Operating a newspaper has never been an easy task, as folks like Warren Buffet or Jeff Bezos, some of the richest men in the world, have recently discovered. But like so many vital community services that we might take for granted, while funding is critical, it’s not the essential ingredient in a successful newspaper.

This public service, for-profit business requires several things that other businesses may not. Ownership must be on-site and actively involved in the day-to-day operation, especially during challenging times. One of the biggest calamities has been the decline in local newspaper ownership through mass acquisitions by large investment firms, affecting the majority of these closings.

This leaves the day-to-day decisions on spending, personnel and strategy up to a financial manager, who is far removed from the community and lacks the understanding it takes to meet the needs of a locality which isn’t factored into a decision.

If you were ill, would you want an insurance adjuster who never met you and knows little about you except your vitals or would you prefer your local doctor and family involved in deciding whether to reduce care by letting nature take its course or undergo a procedure that could save your life?

In that context, decisions take on a different meaning altogether. The bean counter only looks at the beans and never the person.

In next week’s column, I’ll point out the impact of “fake news“ and why a family would allow the bean counter to make the final decision in the scenario I used above.