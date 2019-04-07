The story behind the story: Part II

Last week’s column on the status of the newspaper industry was devoted to the change in ownership from local to that of outside investment firms. This week, I’ll address the issue of online replacing the hometown newspaper.

Advances in technology have led some to believe that newspapers have met their match, and with more than 1,400 U.S. newspapers having closed in the past 15 years, it is both a reasonable assumption and at the same time a false conclusion.

While the internet opened many exciting opportunities for learning and communication, studies generally suggest that year after year, less than 60 percent of the web traffic is human, while the majority of the information is made up by artificial intelligent bots, now in the age of AI.

Bots are created by smart programmers to do things like fool advertisers into thinking that an impression of their ad was served on a legitimate premium website, when in fact the bots were set up to imitate human behavior.

As bots have grown in sophistication, the fear among many is the event called the “Inversion.” What once seemed definitive and unquestionable has now become highly suspect now that bots and hucksters have discovered easy ways to manipulate your internet experience.

What’s been lost on the internet as a result of this fraudulent activity is both trust and truth. Years of believable metric-driven growth has been replaced with lucrative manipulation systems and unregulated platform marketplaces creating an environment where it is more likely to be disingenuous, cynical, misrepresented and distorted.

The most recent example of fraud was an Arizona woman who fosters seven children and would force them to create monetized YouTube videos. The children told police they were severely punished with pepper-spray if they forgot their lines or didn’t follow direction. The children had also been kept out of school for years all the while generating sizable profits for their foster-mother.

Community newspapers have been a trusted source of local news for centuries and continue to be seen in that light despite the growth of online activity.

The single most significant difference between the information on the internet and the information in your locally owned newspaper is familiarity. The local paper is your hometown neighbor, and it is isolated to one region.

When a local publication informs you about news, it’s easy to verify, and should it become untrustworthy, the paper’s reputation and revenue will quickly erode.

The simple truth is, it’s the trustworthiness of the source of information that makes the local newspaper a valuable communication tool be it online or in print.