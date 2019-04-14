The story behind the story: Part III

File photo Dan Alexander

The past few weeks I’ve been addressing issues with the newspaper industry and this column will continue along that same line.

My thought this week was to focus on the free newspaper model we’ve been developing here at The Sun and why I believe it has greater sustainability moving forward than the traditional paid model, which has been in decline for the last 15 to 20 years.

Unfortunately at this weekend’s annual New York Press Association Conference, a surprising story was unfolding regarding the Watertown Daily Times and its sister publications including the Malone Telegraph.

An editorial in last Thursday’s paper written by Alec E. Johnson, managing editor for the northern New York newspapers, disclosed some alarming news. Citing a Pew Research Study as a backdrop that generally finds newspapers throughout the country were in good financial shape, he reports that the past decade had been the worst on record for many newspapers including those in their group.

More disturbing was the announcement that he and his cousin had just informed their employees that paychecks expected that day would be delayed due to sharp declines in advertising and circulation revenue.

The Johnson family, fourth generation steward of the Daily Times, is a well-respected organization throughout the industry and this news as you might expect put quite a hush on the attendees at the conference.

Mr. Johnson goes on to explain that in the coming weeks, the organization will be forced to re-evaluate all their properties and attempt to recreate their business model.

In the editorial, Mr. Johnson notes that without the lost revenue, to maintain their current levels, the newspaper’s subscription cost would likely need to go from $291 per year to about $1,000.

This will be no easy task for the venerable publishing group, but if any organization of their size and scope can accomplish this task, they certainly stand the best chance of creating a profitable new business model.

The difficulty they face developing a new model on the fly is much like the re-engineering an airplane engine in flight before they land.

The Sun weaned itself of circulation revenue long ago and learned to operate strictly on advertising income. It has allowed us to operate more like the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk when they perfected the new mode of air transportation.

We wish our neighbor to the west the very best and are rooting for their quick return to profitability.