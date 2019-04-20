The story behind the story: Part IV

File photo Dan Alexander

The past few weeks I’ve been addressing issues with the newspaper industry, and this column will wrap up the series as I explain why we approach newspapering from a different perspective.

Community newspapers have traditionally been weekly newspapers that were focused exclusively on local news, sports, features and advertising material.

The rich heritage of The Sun through its weekly predecessors has served the region dating back to the early 1800s.

We’ve taken the best aspects of newspaper models from the past and updated it to meet the needs of the current day reader. While we provide space for commentary on national items that affect us all, we recognize that national and international news is more effectively covered by other media forms using advanced technology.

Our business approach is a simple one; provide a free publication delivered by U.S. mail to every household, which is well written, graphically pleasing and focuses on the issues of local concern.

In place of operating on a 30 percent to 45 percent profit margin as paid daily newspapers once did, we operate on a slimmer, more realistic margin of around 12 percent.

Sadly, it was that high profit that made the dailies targets to investors looking for a cash cow and thus removed local ownership from the equation in many communities, including ours.

Local businesses are here to serve the residents and what better way for them to market their goods and services than through a locally owned product, delivered free to every home in the region.

Essentially what we have is a three-pronged approach to our business model. Advertisers support our efforts by running ads and fliers in our newspapers. We use those funds to meet the expense of our staff, production and postage cost, while residents make purchases at local merchants, restaurants, service organizations and nonprofits they learn about through the newspaper.

It is the microcosm of a bustling, local economy. Pull any one of the three legs out, and the system falls apart.

As I noted in the column a few weeks ago, when the community in Missouri lost its newspaper, the residents found out what a valuable asset it was to the local economy for keeping the flow of revenue repeatedly changing hands within the community.

As Bill Denton Sr., the founder of our company, penned many years ago; we are more than a newspaper, we are a community service.

We hope you’ll allow us to continue serving the needs of the North Country, the place we call home, for many years to come.