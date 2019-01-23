The times, they are changing

There are so many things observed and experienced the longer you have the opportunity to hang around this good old earth. When you are a child or even a young adult, the more mature adults called it the “wisdom of age.”

When we were young, most of us looked at that notion as a bunch of bunk. The young have time on their side to gain the wisdom earned through life.

But as you grow older, you begin to realize there might be something to that wisdom stuff that those mature adults were pedaling way back when.

You begin looking at things from a different perspective. You weigh life’s experiences against the realities of the day.

Change and conflict seem to be all around us. It’s always been there, but when you are young, change and challenging the status quo is seen as exciting and new.

When you are older and more comfortable with the structure of life, change can be unsettling and against the grain of your life’s experiences, affecting those plans and goals made when you set out on the journey of life.

So where am I heading with this philosophical rant about age, change and wisdom?

As I watch current events and ponder the many cultural changes taking place in the world, as well as the general unrest in many nations, one has to wonder if there is an underlying plan or if we are so blinded by competition and greed that we just throw caution to the wind and hope for the best?

The drive to own more, control more, have things go your way, seem to fall in line with an entitlement world.

Change has generally been seen as a positive but change, for change sake alone, may not lead us where we hope to go.

In the current climate of change that we find ourselves, we can only hope wiser heads prevail, realistic compromises can be reached and most importantly, the good of the many is the primary focus rather than the good of the few.

Taxes and death, as the old joke goes, are the only two constants in the world, but I fear in this new technological age, those two might have to move over and share the billing with other new constants in our lives.

Only time will tell, but I fear common sense will not get on the list.