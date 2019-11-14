Their service shall never be forgotten

× Expand VVMF

As we honored those who served in the military earlier this week on Veterans Day, we were reminded of a task not yet completed.

Several years ago, The Sun joined with the New York Press Association and newspapers in a nationwide effort to support the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund “Wall of Faces” Program.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is dedicated to honoring and remembering every person whose name is inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Wall of Faces campaign is an effort to preserve the legacy of those who sacrificed all in Vietnam by finding a photo to go with each of the more than 58,000 names on The Wall.

Since 2013, newspapers from around the country have participated in the effort with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Faces Project to find the missing photos of those listed on the WALL.

When we joined the effort, only one state had found all its photos and more than 16,000 were missing. It looked like an impossible task at that time. Today, more than 40 states have found all their photos and there are only approximately 400 left to find.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is now asking every newspaper and newspaper organization to join the “Wall of Faces Program” to find the remaining missing photos to forever honor our heroes from Vietnam who gave theirs all for us.

We encourage you to check out the website vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces and share the link with others who might have information for one of the missing faces in an attempt to help bring the project to successful completion.

If you have any information we ask you to contact Latosha Adams, manager of online communications for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, at 1235 South Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202; 202-765-3774 (phone); 202-330-0960 (fax); or ladams@vvmf.org. ■

— Dan Alexander is the publisher of the Sun Community News.