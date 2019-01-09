Time for an intervention

In any form of business partnership, once the raw opposing opinions are aired, the anger grows more derogatory, cutting deep into the once fruitful partnership and both sides begin competing against each other instead of working together, there can only be a few options to put things back the way they once were.

Both parties must agree to cease the behavior that has created the ongoing rift and consider seeking outside counseling. If that is not an option, then either one party or the other agrees to leave the partnership or both parties agree to dissolve the partnership.

Like a marriage, no relationship can withstand the distrust, lying, misleading, argumentative and consistent inability to function.

But what happens when the two partners are the executive and legislative branches of our government? Who will step up? When will the discourse that is stifling our nation in so many areas come to end?

With both sides digging in their heels, it’s hard to imagine that cooler heads will prevail anytime in the foreseeable future.

The only thing that does seem predictable at this point is that the situation will only continue to get worse.

More anger, greater incivility and an increase in radical positions from the right and left will cause even further splintering.

Our country is better than this. There is far too much on the line to allow ourselves to watch the government continue to spiral down in this divisive manner.

As citizens, despite which side you favor, we must come together and demand that both sides put their differences and political aspirations aside and begin taking action to address the issues facing the nation.

Solving the problems of our nation should be far more important than whose idea it was or who gets credit or blame for the action taken.

Additionally, the national media must move toward balanced reporting. They are as much to blame for the divisiveness in this country. It’s no fun watching a sporting event when the announcers are openly rooting for one team while putting down the other. They must look at their role and put their own corporate motives aside if they are to be taken as serious impartial judges.

Maybe 2019 will be the year that those who govern our country will start to act like adults and compromise the way our founders intended.