Tri-State New York?

New York state is a large, diverse and sometimes misunderstood state.

Americans not that familiar with the Empire State frequently assume every New Yorker is from the Big Apple and the state is just one big city that never sleeps.

Those of us in the North Country or part of the area known as upstate know better, but last month, a New York state Republican lawmaker from western New York proposed a novel plan to divide the state into three autonomous regions.

David DiPietro, a former mayor of East Aurora and now the assemblyman for New York’s 147th District, came up with the plan after witnessing Democrat lawmakers in New York City who pass policies at the expense of residents in other communities.

The proposed bill would divide the state into three regions, each controlled by a governor and legislature. But unlike proposals coming out of California, where secessionist movements frequently pop up, DiPietro’s bill would keep the sovereignty of the broader state intact.

According to the Washington Times, the bill would create three regions, one including New York City and its boroughs, a second – dubbed the Montauk region – consisting of the downstate counties of Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland and Westchester and the rest of the state named “New Amsterdam.”

The lawmaker said that he’s not the only one advocating for a solution for the growing problem of New York City’s dominance over the rest of the state. Republican state Sen. Daphne Jordan introduced last month a bill that would study whether upstate and downstate should be split into two separate entities.

“Whether it’s the issue of gun control, the DREAM Act, taxes and spending, parity in school or infrastructure funding, or even the choice for governor, the deepening divide – cultural, economic and political – between upstate and downstate has grown more pronounced every year,” Jordan said in a recent statement.

DiPietro added that his idea of autonomous regions might even become a national movement and said he held talks with residents from Illinois who believe Chicago unfairly dominates their state.

DiPietro noted he is sending this out as a bill and not a proposal, nor a resolution, which is his way of getting people involved. The goal is to take the concept nationwide since other states are dealing with similar problems where the big city dominates the rest of the state.

Chances of this going anywhere are unlikely, but who could have predicted where we are today — let alone what surprises the future may hold.