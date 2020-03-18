United in uncertain times

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

No one has a crystal ball, given these rapidly changing conditions.

Obviously, the health of our population is of utmost importance as we venture into these uncharted waters.

With that said, we are trying to focus on getting the best local information you need out as quickly as possible. Doing so while the health of our staff and financial necessities may create some limitations. We can’t begin to predict what lies ahead beyond the events of the day.

As of this moment, we know of no cases of COVID-19 infections in Essex County or Clinton County, New York, where we have offices, but we are trying to be proactive and think of these steps as an ounce of prevention.

As of Sunday night, in consultation with our senior management team at The Sun and the Vermont Eagle, we’ve decided to move as many employees as possible to work from home. At the same time, we’ve decided to close our offices to the public to slow down unnecessary interaction in the hopes of preventing any infections.

We ask our customers to call our office or use email if you need to communicate with us. If you must visit the office, please call the main switchboard at 518-873-6368 if you need a face-to-face meeting so that we can be sure the person you need to see is even available.

With schools and other businesses in the area closed, our immediate thoughts are the communication needs of our readers and the economic health of our local businesses. At this point, we intend to keep the presses running and the website well populated.

The events calendar has seen nearly every event, meeting, and scheduled program canceled.

Since we won’t be covering many public or sporting events, we’ll focus on critical information to help you understand what’s taking place regionally. Articles on health care systems and the availability of important services like food or pharmacy deliveries, transportation, heating fuel, and other basic needs assuming many of you may choose to self-isolate.

The actions we all take in the next few weeks are for the good of our neighbors, friends, and family who may be at great risk should this virus infect them. The greatest fear today is that we must slow down the rate of infection so as not to overburden what our health care systems can handle.

Day by day, working together as we learn more about how we can defend against the virus, the stronger we become not just with COVID-19 but with all infectious illnesses.

Godspeed and keep safe in the days ahead. ■