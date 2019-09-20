Upcoming plans

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Anyone in business today will tell you these are very interesting and challenging times in which we find ourselves.

Low unemployment, rapidly changing technology, tariffs, rising health insurance and benefit costs and the list could go on and on.

Today’s businesses find themselves in competition, not just with similar businesses, but with every employer in the hopes of maintaining customers, and employees while expanding services and keeping costs low. It requires burning the candle from both ends, so to speak.

Automation, while expensive, is a necessary strategy just to keep pace with the daily workflow.

In the next few weeks, we will be undertaking our first step into deploying our pre-press operation into the automation of a “cloud” server.

The current pre-press operation requires a skilled computer technician to manage five separate computers each controlling a unique function in processing each page of the paper to the Computer-to-Plate machine.

This automated workflow operation will allow us to free up one key person from the printing department and allow her to use her graphic design skills by transferring them into the newspaper editorial and pagination design department.

The change will become essential to our readers as it will now allow us to expand the window for further customization of each zoned edition of The Sun. The result will improve the quality and quantity of the news coverage both in print and online.

Like every business, we survive when we provide a valued service recognized by our customers.

As profit margins narrow, we will be looking to tighten expenses in the future to offset rising costs. One way to accomplish that is to look closely at our production and distribution costs by eliminating non-essential copies which may not be reaching the intended target.

Shortly, we will be sampling communities, where financial support for the paper has fallen off, to determine if the mailed free distribution is still warranted in that area.

If for any reason, your paper fails to arrive in your mailbox, please make certain to let us know by calling our office to confirm your name and address in our database. By doing so, you can help the paper qualify for a reduced postal rate classification.

In this way, we can focus our news coverage and production efforts, where they are doing the most good for the benefit of our advertisers who ultimately pay for the services we provide at no cost to you.