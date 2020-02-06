Update: Supporting community journalism

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

In the past two months since launching our Support for Community Journalism, we’ve heard from 289 readers and they have contributed $9,940 to date.

In this week’s paper, you’ll find an updated list of those who have responded to our request for support in the past month.

Our ongoing goal was to obtain approximately 3% to 5% reader voluntary support to assist in maintaining or growing the Sun’s coverage.

If you haven’t contributed yet, please consider doing so. We plan to maintain the program going forward, so there will always be the opportunity to jump in with financial support whenever you find it convenient.

Running parallel to a financial contribution is an effort encouraging readers to, at the bare minimum, sign up for free delivery of the paper.

We are stepping up this process during the next few weeks as we will be purchasing a new mailing list and converting it to barcode addressing of the paper for the U.S. Postal Service. In this way, we can earn a slight discount on our weekly mailing cost.

But, and there is a big but, we want to make certain your address is on the new list. If you don’t want to be inconvenienced by taking the chance that you could fall off our mailing list, please sign up online or send in the form you’ll find in this week’s papers under the heading, important notice.

Shortly, when you visit our website, you’ll find reminders showing up with each story and an easy way to contribute online.

And speaking of online, you will also be seeing a revamped Sun and Vermont Eagle website popping up soon as we add a host of new features designed to keep you up to date on community news, sports, events and breaking news.

Once that project is completed and running smoothly, we’ll be launching a Sun mobile App for both Apple and Android.

The new technology driving the web site will provide automation for our Content Management System that will simultaneously assist the reporting and design staff in sending stories and pictures to both the website as well as the print edition without an extra manual step. Currently, we “build” the paper then go through a completely separate step to post stories to the website.

All these steps are part of planning for the future, making certain we are well equipped to meet the demands of the region while at the same time doing so in an efficient manner.

As always, feel free to contact me if you have any questions about the paper or these ongoing enhancements. ■