Voting reform necessary for the North Country

Our system of democracy is based on the idea that every voice and opinion has value and should be represented.

Photo provided D. Billy Jones is the assemblyman for the 115th District of the New York State Assembly.

It is through the honored tradition of elections that every citizen has the ability to cast their ballot and to elect the people that best represent them. However, in the past, many people have not been able to make their voices heard because, in one form or another, there were barriers to voting that could not be overcome.

Many of these barriers come in the form of the inability to vote due to extenuating circumstances such as having work commitments coupled with the already narrow timeframe in which one is able to vote.

In order for our government to truly be “of the people” and “for the people,” my colleagues and I in the Assembly have been diligently working to enhance the accessibility of voting in New York state.

By increasing voter accessibility, we aim to allow more citizens the opportunity to vote in each election that they would otherwise be unable to partake in.

Whether that be because of a disability preventing them from accessing a polling location or having family or work obligations that prevent people from having time to cast their vote during the election, these unfortunate but common predicaments will no longer prevent people from voting.

Voters will now have the opportunity to vote on a constitutional amendment determining whether you would need to be required to provide an explanation on why you need an absentee ballot. By removing the explanation requirement, it ensures that anyone with transportation challenges, such as having to drive a significant length to vote on election day, can do so without challenge by having an absentee mailed directly to them (A.778).

Furthermore, we are eliminating the arbitrary time restraints between registering and voting, ensuring that we can prevent anyone from missing their chance to do their civic duty as a citizen of the United States (A.777). We have passed legislation to increase participation in the election process by facilitating the transfer of voter registration information for those who move within the state (A.775).

By doing this, we are streamlining the process of voter registration by allowing registered voters who move within the state to have their voter registration qualify in their new home. We are also working to increase voter turnout by allowing early voting in New York state.

While the most recent election had a record number of voters, the voting turnout in New York state has historically been low. We now allow a nine-day early voting period to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to vote (A.780).

These new voting reforms will not only encourage more citizens to take part in exercising their right to vote but also save the state millions of dollars statewide by combining the federal non-presidential primary and state primary (A.779).

Early voting reforms are projected to have a negligible cost and it will decline further in the coming years. With this in mind, I am supporting our local officials’ call to convene a task force to ensure that any initial cost will not be overburdensome to county governments and be covered by the state.

With the projection of an overall savings, it would be unfair to place an unfunded mandate on already strapped towns, and I will work with my colleagues to provide funding to cover any onerous and unforeseen costs.

Overall, by joining the majority of the country with voting reforms, New York state will be able increase our voting potential throughout the state.

I believe that these reforms are necessary to promote integrity in our democracy. By not only allowing more citizens to have access to voting opportunities but also streamlining the voting registration process. This wave of legislation will not only ensure that our democracy stays strong as a whole, but it also ensures that we address the challenges of living and voting in rural communities like the North Country.