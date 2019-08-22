We must have an open discussion of the issues

File photo Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Last week’s column about the recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton received a fair amount of commentary this week.

It seems the column struck a nerve on both sides of the aisle, but not for reasons you may think.

I did not get drafted to write a weekly column because I am highly opinionated and needed an outlet for my thoughts, although some of our readers believe that. I began writing because I saw too many people, even within our staff, who wanted to draft opinion pieces anonymously and be shielded from a public response and personal attacks.

The anonymous approach may be popular on the internet, and with social media, but it doesn’t help us to foster a respectful dialogue over issues of great importance.

A democracy such as ours can’t properly function in that manner, and it may well be a key reason why little has been accomplished to draft legislation to address these random shootings. We must retain the ability to be open-minded toward issues and not be bullied or influenced by threats of violence when our opinions differ.

What concerns me in our political process today is we’ve lost touch with the ability to debate the issues without trying to degrade, insult or threaten the person who wishes to stand up and share their thoughts.

Last week’s column solicited some rebuttal from both sides, but in every case, the writer made it clear the comments were for my eyes only and not for publication.

Few offered any valid points to uphold their belief and instead chose to point out how far out of touch I am on issues of importance.

I’m a big boy and have been in the public eye for many years, as such, I’m thick-skinned enough to understand both the low blows and the high praise while not taking any of it too seriously.

The goal here is to stimulate discussion, but I also see and hear far too many who are intimidated and afraid to speak up because of the threatening nature of our disagreements these days.

Look no further than those picketing outside Republican Senate Leader McConnell’s home last week demanding action on gun legislation. The disputes are not waged with words alone, but now with boycotts, firings, doxing and economic threats. You and I both know, sooner or later, it will devolve into violence.

We are a community, a country and a world with many differing beliefs. We all need to accept and respect our differences while trying to live our short lives here on this planet. If we can not do so, the future will indeed continue to be a rocky one.