We need each other

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

Just when you think it can’t get any worse. Wouldn’t you know we find a way to do just that?

Of course, I’m referring to the state of affairs of those who govern the country in Washington, D.C.

The media is abuzz with opinions of the drone attack on Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani that killed this known terrorist and several others last Friday.

For as long as there have been political parties and political opposition, there has been ongoing friction in the halls of Washington. Sadly, that is the messy thing about our republic, everyone gets a voice, and in today’s high tech world, there are far too many ways to air those voices.

Unfortunately, some just don’t know when to stay quiet and let actions speak louder than words.

The news media loves friction and chaos, so at a time when cooler heads need to prevail, we hear far too much about World War III.

Saber rattling is one thing but the contentious nature of our current discourse within the nation may be sending the wrong message to those who we truly oppose in the Middle East.

It not that the opposition to the current administration is necessarily wrong, but at a time when the nation needs to speak in a unified voice and our collective interest should forge a united front we find ourselves feeding the embers of war when the better approach on all fronts should be stone-cold silence.

We can’t undo what has been done and by most accounts, everyone seems to agree these were bad people with significant blood on their hands and needed to be stopped.

With the upcoming election, there will be plenty of time for debate over how this could have been played out differently, but for the currently war-talk climate, the appropriate comment should be, “no comment.” This includes reinforcing statements and threats from the White House.

As a nation, collectively, we’ve been reserved in taking stronger action up to this point. We sent out the warning; it was not heeded. Thus allowing our action to speak volumes.

National security must take precedence over short-term political or media posturing.

The problem is, if we keep this internal divisiveness going, both sides will lead this nation to its destruction as we show our true enemies we would rather act like children then serious adults.

Once the immediate crisis has passed, there will be plenty of time for Monday morning quarterbacking and criticism by all sides. ■