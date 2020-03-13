What Kind of America Do We Want?

For the upcoming November presidential election, many politicians and their “free everything” minions want to paint Capitalism as evil, serving only the wealthy, and Communism/Socialism “social justice” policies as good for all. This simplistic characterization makes it very easy to buffalo an uneducated populace that knows very little about either economic system other than cute bumper sticker clichés such as “Capitalism bad; Socialism good.” Let’s forget the clichés and see what each system provides its citizens.

An Armenian/Russian neighbor just returned from Cuba. Here is what he experienced.

Cubans are happy people. They have free healthcare, free education, free housing, what more could anyone want? Unfortunately, the average income is $25 a month. Upper-income doctors earn $60 a month. Furthermore, the government tells them what jobs suit them best. The only wealthy are the military and high-level government bureaucrats.

Plenty of American vintage cars are everywhere because, until recently, American automobiles and parts could not be exported or imported. This is a moot point because, with only $25 a month income, no one can afford anything anyway -- except the wealthy bureaucrats and the military. It’s also very hard to travel anywhere when you earn only $25 a month.

The same neighbor also lived in the Bolshevik Soviet Union when it was under Communist rule. After the Soviet Union collapsed, there are still many poor people in Russia, but now there are a lot of billionaire wealth and job creators and, more importantly, opportunities for the poor to they themselves become wealth and job creators.

Contrast this with life in a Capitalist country like the US then ask yourself: Do we want a weak US, where only bureaucrats have any significant wealth, while the low-income demographic striving to achieve the American Dream have no hope whatsoever to achieve that dream because the wealth and job creators that make it all possible left after tax-the-hell-out-of-the-rich “social justice” policies forced them to leave? Remember “Atlas Shrugged”?

Or, do we want a wealthy US, still with a significant, but declining, demographic of low income struggling residents who now, instead of hopeless despair, generally have an OPTIMISTIC outlook for the future with unlimited opportunities for them to achieve the American dream; and become wealth and job creators themselves?

I’m reminded of a scene in the movie “Dr. Zhivago,” where Yuri returns to his pre-Bolshevik fiancé’s elegant Tsarist-era home only to find it trashed and several Bolsheviks living there. The area administrator assigns him and his fiancé’s family a living area. Yuri sarcastically tells the official, “Yes, comrade, this is a much better arrangement than before!”.

Yes, comrades, America will be a much better place if the uneducated, easily manipulated dependent poor take over; than before, when the capitalists created wealth and jobs. Welcome to a future America, where we hypocritically profess compassion for our poor but take away any hope of, or opportunity for, them to achieve the American dream because the wealth and job creators who make it possible all left!

One last point. The next time someone criticizes wealth, ask them if social justice activists, uneducated, easily manipulated, and dependent poor sign your paychecks! ■

— David Safrany is from Half Moon Bay, CA | kiosk@coastside.net

This is a paid endorsement. These statements do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The SUN.