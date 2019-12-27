When it comes to their utilities, North Country families deserve transparency

Photo provided Assemblyman Billy Jones (D.) is the Assembly member for the 115th District of the New York State Assembly.

We all know how difficult it can be to decipher which electric companies and plans are most cost-efficient. It’s vital that North Country families are informed and know how to carefully shop for the best rates so they can make smart financial decisions and trust that they’re choosing a reliable supplier.

Sadly, this can be a challenging feat, as some utility companies try to take advantage of consumers by withholding vital information and putting their own interests ahead of their customers. Purchasing electricity from energy service companies (ESCOs) can potentially save you money, but it’s important that you do your research before making this switch. The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a warning about problems regarding prices with certain ESCOs and has advised consumers to exercise caution.

Families here in the North Country have been hurt by a lack of transparency from ESCOs about what customers will actually end up paying. Many ESCOs post rates that are guaranteed only for the first month and significantly hike them up after that time. This can trick customers into thinking they’ve got a good deal and instead lock them into a long-term contract that forces them to pay even more than they were with their original supplier.

To prevent more families from falling into this trap and help you make the best choice possible, you can visit documents.dps.ny.gov/PTC/home to compare the various ESCO products on a side-by-side basis and against the local utility’s supply costs. Additionally, make sure you never give out your personal information over the phone or to a sales representative at your door. Remember – taking these precautions and being aware of potential rate hikes can help you save money and avoid future problems. Always inspect your electricity bill each month to ensure you are not being overcharged.

In Albany, I’ve been pushing to create a state Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate (UCA) to protect and represent New Yorkers in residential utility matters at the state and federal level and act as a watchdog over utility companies (A.1966). The legislation passed both the Assembly and Senate for the first time this year, bringing it one step closer to becoming law.

The legislation would help boost transparency and accountability by requiring the office of the UCA to submit an annual report to the governor and the Legislature – which would be made available to the public – containing information regarding UCA interventions and outcomes, estimated savings and policy recommendations. This would give consumers a stronger voice and serve as an important check on corporate power.

If you think you are being overcharged or treated unfairly by your service provider, the Public Service Commission offers many convenient ways to file a complaint. You can go to their website at dps.ny.gov or call the complaint hotline toll-free at 1-800-342-3377. They will investigate your complaint and will notify of their decision on your complaint and what actions you may take. While your dispute is under review, you must pay the portion of your bill not in dispute or your service may be subject to termination by the utility.

If you have questions or concerns about this or any other community issue, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office at 518-562-1986 or JonesB@nyassembly.gov. ■