Where will the future take us?

Each week as I sit down in front of the computer screen to offer some perspective on current affairs, my goal is twofold.

File photo Dan Alexander Dan Alexander is the publisher of Sun Community News

From this simple businessman’s perch, I hope to offer an optimistic approach to the future and try to give readers something to think about from a different perspective.

In this age of sharp division, there appears to be little interest in the “middle ground” or opportunities to seek compromise.

The old theory used to be when running for office Democrats would move to the left and Republicans to the right during the primaries to obtain their parties’ nomination. Then move to the center once the final election race was on since that’s where the race was won or lost.

The differences between how to address the issues facing the country were not that far apart in past years.

Unlike “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”, where one bed is too hard, the other bed was too soft, and the last one was just right, I wonder if we’ve lost sight of “just right”?

There are so many special interests and varying positions on all those interests one has to wonder what our future has in store.

The goals and priorities of each party are not just at odds with each other they don’t even agree on what they are.

With the country so polarized now, after the impeachment trials and State of the Union speech, it seems pretty clear that President Trump and House Speaker Pelosi appear to be at wit’s end.

While it would appear that Republicans and Democrats would be lining up after their leaders but both sides seem to have splintering factions who are not pleased with the direction of their parties.

The path to the nominations for the Democrats appears very cloudy after the debacle in Iowa and while Republicans claim to be in lockstep behind the President, he continues to provide self-inflicted damage causing party faithful reason to doubt the “four more years” mantra.

Clearly, there is no consensus leader on the horizon, which only means more disruption, feuding, future investigations, and possible impeachment trials regardless of which party successfully claims the White House, Congress or the Senate in the upcoming election.

Our future rests on what we can agree on, and right now we can’t agree on much. ■