I was recently reminiscing about the various agencies I have had the pleasure of volunteering for since my retirement, including JCEO, CVPH, Literacy Volunteers and various other locations.

My assignment with Literacy Volunteers involved assisting students from other countries in learning English as a second language. Invariably, nearly every student would comment about the difficulty that accompanies this endeavor. Most complained about too many instances of words that sound exactly the same having completely different meanings. Much confusion typically ensued. For those who may be far displaced from their grade school days, these words are known as homonyms. I have composed the following story to explore the use/misuse of these tricky, little homonyms.

(Please be sure to read the following out loud or my hard work will be lost!)

Once upon a thyme, their were too bares who built there cabin in the woods, living write next two some mountain peeks. The fodder bare was the liter of all of the animals who roamed threw the forest. He would waive whenever he would meat won of them walking threw the trees.

Sometimes after the reign wood pore down, won could knot sea the son shining because it would be sew foggy. The mother bare seldom left there cabin on those dais, sew she did not mined the rain and tended to lye in bed and eat bred and serial.

When the son was shining, the too bares wood often chute there darts using a bored as a target. Moor and moor wile life wood gather around there cabin, peaking two sea the to of them dewing awl kinds of crazy things. Won never new watt this pear of bares mite try to do next. The End.

Past and present Literacy Volunteer students working diligently on their English proficiency, I must concur. There is a strong possibility that the English language might just be a bit difficult to learn for those not born into the language. I would assume even for those born here, the first few grades of school provide the same confusion with English proficiency. I can definitely empathize, having spent much time and money attempting to learn French - a semester at Clinton Community College, private instruction with a local Parisian woman as well as multiple CDs and DVDs. After many years and dollars, I can say, with confidence, “oui”, “merci” and “non parlais francais”).

(Footnote: For anyone who red my SUN column last month, eye wood like you to no that I am still only able to wok with won foot, still maintaining non-wait-baring on my broken leg.)