Elise Stefanik 115th official photo B&W Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

March has been recognized as Women’s History Month since 1987, when Congress passed a law designating it as a time to honor women and their place in history. Each year, the President has issued an annual proclamation in the month of March recognizing the significance of celebrating the accomplishments of women. 2020 also marks the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. During this month and every month, it is important to reflect on the invaluable work that suffragists and other influential women completed, and the path they paved for women to succeed today.

Women’s suffrage has a significant history in New York’s 21st Congressional District. Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a leading figure of the early women’s movement, was born in Johnstown, New York. Elizabeth was an author, lecturer, and chief philosopher in the formation of the agenda for women’s rights. She was a well-educated, visionary woman whose tireless dedication established opportunity for future women’s voting rights activists.

Additionally, Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home is located in Battenville, right outside of Greenwich, New York. Earlier this year, New York State announced plans for restoration work on the house in order to preserve it and mark its historical significance for many years to come. Funding for this effort was championed by retiring Senator Betty Little – a force of nature in the North Country and an inspiration to me. Susan B. Anthony was a champion of temperance, abolition, and equal pay for equal work. She dedicated her life to advocating for the adoption of the 19th amendment, and this year also marks the 200th year since her birth.

Together, these women founded the National Woman Suffrage Association to push for a constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote. I am so proud that both of these women’s rights icons called New York’s 21st Congressional District home during their lifetimes. As a community and as a country, we understand and honor the commitments that these influential women, and countless others, made in their decades-long fight to win the right to vote.

In Congress, I make it a priority to champion initiatives to recognize significant women in history and celebrate their accomplishments. More importantly, I am proud to support initiatives that seek to educate the public about these women and ensure that the next generation understands the sacrifices they made to further women’s rights.

The bipartisan Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, legislation that I authored, was signed into law by President Trump this past Fall. This bill directs the Department of Treasury to mint 400,000 $1 silver coins to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and ensures that the suffragists who dedicated their lives fighting for women’s fundamental right to vote are celebrated throughout the United States. This coin will be minted at no cost to the taxpayer, and will honor the women’s suffrage movement and those who worked to fearlessly defend it.

I also proudly cosponsored and voted in favor of the bipartisan Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act. This legislation would direct the Smithsonian Institution to plan and construct a museum dedicated to Women’s History along the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This would create a wonderful landmark for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn about the historical and cultural significance of women’s contributions to society.

At the time of my first election in 2014, I was proudly the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. It has been an incredibly humbling experience to hear from young women across our district and the country who are inspired to pursue leadership opportunities in their communities. I would not have the opportunity to serve in Congress today without the many women who cracked glass ceilings before my time including our very own State Senator Betty Little.

As the North Country knows well, Betty Little truly sets the bar for her tireless and effective public service to her constituents. Our community has watched in awe as Betty dedicated decades of her life to representing the hardworking families of Upstate New York. I often get asked about women in politics, and I always proudly point to our local icon Betty Little who quietly shattered glass ceilings before it was hailed by the media. She has been a tremendous role model for so many. I am proud to call her a legislative partner and friend. She embodies the spirit of leadership that we celebrate during Women’s History Month.

Women’s History Month is the perfect time for us to reflect on the progress that has been made by women like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, among countless others around the world, to give women an equal voice in our electoral process. As I reflect on their accomplishments and place in history, I am inspired to continue to honor them through my work in Congress. I will continue to stand up and advocate for my constituents in Congress and represent women on issues of critical importance. ■