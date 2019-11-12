Working for veterans

Veterans Day is a time to recognize and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving our great nation and protecting our unique freedoms. The North Country is home to more veterans than any other district in New York state; one of my main priorities in Congress is to work tirelessly to improve their lives and ensure they receive the best possible care, benefits, and recognition for their service. Fort Drum, home of the 10th Mountain Division, is an important part of our district as it remains critical to preserving a strong national security and contributes to the economic well-being of the community.

Veteran constituents from all parts of the North Country have sacrificed so much for our freedoms, and it is my duty and privilege as their member of Congress to work as hard as I can to find ways to support them.

I have been a proud and outspoken advocate for all of our veterans. It is essential that veterans have access to affordable, quality healthcare and benefits. So far this Congress, I had the opportunity to work to advance several important bills that honor and protect veterans. I helped lead the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019, which restored benefits to veterans who served in the territorial seas of Vietnam and were exposed to Agent Orange, and was signed into law in June of this year.

I continued to advocate for benefits for veterans exposed to harmful and dangerous toxins by co-sponsoring the Keeping Our Promises Act that will expand the list of presumptive medical conditions recognized by the National Academy of Medicine to include Agent Orange. I also co-sponsored the Lonnie Kilpatrick Pacific Relief Act, which expands the list of territories where veterans served who could have been exposed to dangerous herbicides. I co-sponsored the Mark Takai Atomic Veterans Healthcare Parity Act that expands the list of locations for servicemembers exposed to excessive radiation, and, finally, co-sponsored the Burn Pits Accountability Act the requires the Department of Defense and the VA to document burn pit exposure so the Post-9/11 era veterans receive the care they need.

I was also proud to re-introduce the Vietnam Era Veterans Hepatitis C Testing Enhancement Act, which enhances the VA’s efforts to screen and diagnose thousands of veterans who were exposed to the virus during their service. I was given the opportunity to testify in front of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, where I told the story of North Country veteran Danny Kaifetz, who was exposed to the Hepatitis C while receiving necessary vaccinations. It was an honor to emphasize the need for comprehensive health screenings for our Vietnam-era servicemembers and highlight the important community-based work taking place in our district.

I introduced the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act, which gives veterans who commit non-violent crimes while transitioning to civilian life a chance at rehabilitation. This bill recently passed the House unanimously and is under consideration with the Senate.

I supported the LEGION Act to extend membership eligibility to the American Legion to include more veterans. This bill was signed into law in July of this year. Additionally, I joined my colleagues in the New York delegation to support the Renovate and Enhance Veterans’ Meeting Halls and Posts (REV AMP) Act, which creates grants to renovate and repair VFW and American Legion Halls and Posts, all of which are important meeting places for veterans within our communities.

In addition, I co-sponsored the Veterans Preventative Health Coverage Fairness Act, which would eliminate co-pays for preventative health services including contraception, immunizations, and cancer screenings through the VA. I was also proud to introduce an amendment to the bill that allows for child care to be provided by the VA for veterans in crisis who need emergency mental health services, something that was originally unaccounted for in the Veterans’ Access to Child Care Act.

Currently, veterans with service-connected disabilities or other employment handicaps can receive career development services through the VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program up to 12 years after their service. Sixty percent of veterans who are unemployed are over the age of 45, which means the 12-year limit does not cover older veterans with disabilities. To remedy this, I was proud to co-sponsor the Reduce Unemployment for Veterans of All Ages Act, which would lift the 12-year limit and give veterans the flexibility to utilize employment support throughout their lifetime.

I have also been a strong supporter of solutions specifically designed for women veterans, the fastest growing veteran group. The VA has a long history of developing and providing state-of-the-art prosthetic technology and rehabilitation services for veterans with amputations; however, this work was largely focused on developing prosthetics for men. I proudly co-sponsored a bill directing the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to report to Congress on the availability of prosthetics for women veterans. I am also an original co-sponsor to the Servicewomen’s Health Transition Training Act of 2019, which encourages all branches of service to adopt a peer-led model to inform women military members preparing to separate from active duty service about the women’s health services available through the VA.

Our brave and dedicated veterans and their families made significant sacrifices to protect our freedoms, both at home and abroad. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am committed to securing a successful future for all our veterans and military families. My three district offices have been able to help recover $3.5 million in VA benefits to those who have served. I will continue to advocate for our veterans at the federal level and provide constant support for them and their families. Although we can never fully repay them for their selfless service, it is an honor and a privilege to work to ensure veterans’ post-service lives are as smooth and fulfilling as possible.

Elise Stefanik serves as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 21st congressional district.