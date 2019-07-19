‘America the Beautiful’ ... exactly!

To the Editor:

In response to Dan Alexander’s thoughts on Independence Day — from the tiniest of wildflowers in the high desert, to the raging power of the Colorado river, to St. Jude’s hospital, I for one, do not take America’s gifts for granted. Sadly, many do.

But neither do I take for granted that Americans will keep it a beautiful place, or safe-keep this once-beautiful idea. People fail! Let’s be real.

There is less purple (more charring) in mountain majesties, fruited plains and amber grains have been genetically toxified, our spacious skies at any given moment are crowded with 5,000 commercial aircraft, we live in a hazardous soup of EMFs, our “shining-seas” are glowing with dumped radiation and plastic, we have made our water unfit to drink and please show me one “alabaster city undimmed by human tears”!

God may have crowned our good with brotherhood, but of late, we have downed and caged our brotherhood. God can’t be happy.

Sometimes, conscionable men must point fingers!

Why do we celebrate this special all-American day? Remember? It started as a protest by our ancestors and founding fathers, which included some finger-pointing, and some declarations, and lots of deadly fighting against a tyrant king. We broke-off to form a different kind of government based on the ideas of the people ... a concept which necessitates debate, and argumentation, and finger-pointing and voting.

We should not be celebrating our military might, or our elitism, with the type of power-parades that other tyrants are fond of.

We should be celebrating our new-won freedom from an (English) tyrant-king, as well as all the checks-and-balances our founding fathers gave us to prevent yet “another.”

Opportunity is all around us — let’s use it.

We have been care-taking our constitution about as shoddily as we have been care-taking America the beautiful!