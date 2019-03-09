Editor’s note: This letter addresses Margot Gold’s letter titled, “Lawmakers should respect, not dehumanize women,” which appeared in the Feb. 23 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

Your letter of Feb. 23 regarding the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) reads like a manifesto and reeks of desperation. You claim RHA codifies access to abortion into state law but Roe v. Wade already does that.

What it codifies is third and forth term infanticide by a “qualified healthcare provider.” Is twisting the truth perhaps a lie?

So are we really speaking about abortion or infanticide? You’re right, abortion is not a crime because Roe v. Wade is the law of the land. But what you’re admitting is that “pertinent regulations pertaining to abortion have been removed from penal code, etc.” Regulations perhaps regarding third and fourth term infanticide?

Because it refers to law doesn’t make it good, only legal. Slavery was legal once, but it was dehumanizing and rightfully corrected. Bad laws should be corrected. But they have overstepped this time. Killing a baby is dehumanizing a baby.

Progressives have sown promiscuity into entertainment, fashion and education, resulting in many unwanted pregnancies — most of which, I’m guessing, are terminated due to inconvenience. We are truly a throwaway society and are reaping what has been sown.

- Mary Capek, Crown Point