To the Editor:

Commendations to Nancy Belzile and Mary Capek for their rightful objections to the recent passage of New York State’s so-called “Reproductive Health Act (RHA).” See letters to The Sun Feb. 16.

Now, some comments and questions to Margot Gold, board member of PPNCNY, Saranac Lake, whose letter appeared in The Sun Feb. 23. A euphemism for infanticide, the RHA is unconstitutional, elitist and immoral.

The Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, based on the false premise of protecting Roe’s “right to privacy,” flies in the face of the 14th Amendment which explicitly states that no state shall deprive any person of “life, liberty or property without due process of law, nor deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

President Ronald Reagan pointed out the elitism of abortion proponents when he noticed that “all those in favor of abortion have already been born.” We’ve all had the same humble beginning to our personhood from conception to birth. Or did you originate some other way, Margot? The sixth commandment states it thus: “You shall not murder.” The RHA horrifically expands the legalization of a crime.

Is not President Trump respecting women by standing up for the lives of future generations of women? Respect for all human life degrades none.

Margot, I urge you to join the right side of the issue and gain a vision for a New York State where life is cherished and God is honored.

- Maxine Rider, Long Lake