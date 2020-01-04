“What is the rush?” councilors?

At the Dec. 12 City of Plattsburgh Common Council Meeting Councilors Peter Ensel and Rachelle Armstrong asked “What is the rush?” in response to that night’s vote to initiate more stringent inspections of apartment and rental buildings within the city of Plattsburgh. My question to these councilors and anyone else is what “rush” are you referring to?

I have Press Republican newspaper documentation that dates back to March 1983 when the Plattsburgh City Planning Board was petitioned by the “Center City Neighborhood Association,” a group of very concerned, weary residents to “rezone its area” to preserve its “integrity and heritage” by “opposing... more people warehouses” that had caused “degradation of the neighborhood” by the influx of college students into “our once beautiful historic area.”

In 2007 a very indepth, complete “Plattsburgh City-College Commission Report” was submitted, a monumental 155 page review of the Center City’s “problems created by the interface between permanent residents of the city and college students living in or traversing the residential areas adjacent to their campuses.”

Where are the outcomes of these reports?

There were none! The status quo was allowed to persist.

Pray tell, councilors, what is your definition of rush?

This issue of the demise of one of Plattsburgh’s most historic neighborhoods has been allowed to fester unrelieved and unacted upon for over 35 years.

Enough. Because “woe is me” presentations were made by area landlords you are going to “buckle” to their whining? What about our concerns, the taxpaying residents of Plattsburgh’s Center City? Haven’t we endured enough of the abominable conditions of filth, decay and noise disruptions coupled with the loss of our property value while waiting and waiting for City Fathers to “wake up and smell the rotten eggs” right here in our city? Why haven’t these “good landlords” helped to monitor their “not so good” counterparts with trying to maintain some semblance of standards for landlords?

I for one am tired of waiting and hoping for change.

It is now or never, councilors... do what you were elected to do and that is to protect the City of Plattsburgh so the entire city can grow and prosper. ■

— Margaret Kraemer deGrandpré, Plattsburgh