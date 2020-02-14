2020 census

I had applied for a job with the Census last fall and got the job, but found out how messed up they were when I resigned. Now we find that the state is just as bad, or worse. This article in the Sun tells a story that has an open ending. The point being is the moving of the gold post being done to help someone at the expense of someone else. It’s our money that they are manipulating, and to look at 650 people being worth over 10 years in the neighborhood of $20 million dollars in today’s figures. I live in the town of Horicon and 650 is almost half of the full time registered population. So to those who think I belong to one of the two main parties, I’m an Independence party member and vote that way, trying to put the best person I see as fitted to the job. Today, that is almost impossible to know, as there is no good way to fact check any of the candidates.

I do not trust the Government to do anything to help the people.

— Pat Farrell, Horicon ■