A constitutional ‘refresher course’

To the Editor:

Seems Mr. Maddix of Plattsburgh was being disingenuous, intentionally or unintentionally, about the preamble to our Constitution. Allow me to give him a refresher course.

It states, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Did you catch that? We the people of the United States (meaning citizens of this country and no other), establish Justice (within the laws of the U.S.), insure domestic tranquility (so people/nations are prevented from causing upheavel or attacks upon our land), and to provide for the common defence (our government’s No. 1 duty is to protect all of its citizens), promote the general Welfare (for the benefit of American citizens alone), to ensure the Blessings of Liberty (which are precious to all of us) and Posterity (so that all succeeding generations of Americans have the same God-given rights).

From the very beginning our Founding Fathers compelled us to “form a more perfect union.” The pursuit continues every day, but there are many who want to change it radically and not for the good.

- John P. Sharkey, Ticonderoga