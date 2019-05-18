ACA outcry echoes outrage over Medicare

To the Editor:

When Medicare was first conceived in the early 1960s, the public was deeply divided and similar warnings were voiced. Embodying the conservative movement’s sentiments at the time was Ronald Reagan, who taped a recording on behalf of the American Medical Association, warning that the program would, quite simply, “lead to the destruction of freedom.”

Ronald Reagan said, “If Medicare passes into law, the consequences will be dire beyond imagining.” If opponents failed to scuttle it, he warned, “One of these days you and I are going to spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children, what it once was like in America when men were free.”

Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater, in 1964, likened Medicare to free vacations and beer. “Having given our pensioners their medical care in kind,” he said, “why not food baskets, why not public housing accommodations, why not vacation resorts, why not a ration of cigarettes for those who smoke and of beer for those who drink?”

Fact: Medicare has been the greatest program for Americans, proposed by Democrat Aime J. Forand and passed during the Johnson (Democratic) administration, contrary to the Republican “Dooms Day” attitude.

Fact: The United States is the only country on Earth that does not have a health plan for all of its citizens.

During his campaign, Trump boasted about how he would scrap the Affordable Care Act and provide a “Better, cheaper plan” to replace it. As usual, it was one of his many hollow campaign lies, and we will never see any such plan.

If all the other countries in the world can provide health care for their citizens, why is it so hard for Republicans to work with Democrats to give Americans the same?

- Joe DeMarco, Jay