Additional impeachment facts not included

In her Nov. 22 “weekly update” Rep. Elise Stefanik presented a summary of impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, where she is a member. She mentioned comments by Ambassador Gordon Sondland, appointed to the European Union by President Trump.

She wrote that Sondland stated to the committee that he was told by Trump there was “no quid pro quo” tying aid to Ukraine to a public announcement by President Zelensky that Ukraine would investigate Hunter Biden’s work at a Ukrainian company. She did not include several additional facts.

Fact: Trump made his statement AFTER the July 25 phone call became public knowledge. Fact: Ambassador Sondland was asked during the hearings about whether there WAS a quid pro quo, a White House meeting with Zelensky in exchange for a public announcement of investigation into Biden, whose father, Joe Biden, is a political rival of Trump’s. Sondland said “the answer is yes.” He added, “everyone was in the loop. It was no secret.” Fact: Sondland also indicated he believed Trump WAS linking military assistance to Ukraine to a public announcement.

Impeachment is a serious issue. Arguments can be made both for and against. But our opinions should be formed on the basis of all available facts, not just a few chosen to support a particular political stance. CD21 may be a rural district, but that does not justify Stefanik’s condescending attitude that people here are so ignorant or uncaring they don’t need a full factual reporting of the hearings.

Rep. Stefanik, you took an oath to uphold the Constitution, not an oath to your career, a political party, or a president. And you have a responsibility to treat your constituents honestly. Do your duty. ■

— Claire Gilmore, Piercefield