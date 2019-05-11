Adirondack Flagpoles ‘one of a kind’

To the Editor:

On Wednesday, April 24, John Rassmusen and I traveled to Keeseville to Danny Kaifetz’s Adirondack Flagpoles Co. I went up there as I needed to replace our flag robe and a solar light for the South Moriah Cemetery.

Danny gave us the rope as well as a new solar light. I already had a new flag from the VFW. Danny Kaifetz of the Keeseville flagpole factory is one of a kind to provide those items. John served the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in the south Pacific in World War II, Danny served the USMC in Vietnam and I served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. May God bless America.

- Bob Spring, Ticonderoga