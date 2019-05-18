Adirondack Park bad for business

Editor’s note: This letter references Tim Rowland’s article “Not so bad for business,” which ran in the May 11 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

Adirondack Park Not Bad For Business. Bunk! After squashing jobs for decades. Driving out jobs for lower earning youth. High income second home and retirement transplants income as a measure of business activity ... more of the same lame fake news. Shame on The Sun for even publishing this garbage.

Essex County employment 5.7 percent, Franklin 5.6 percent, Hamilton 7.5 percent. New York state 4 percent.

Across the lake, Middlebury District 3.2 percent, Burlington 2.4 percent, Vermont 2.3 percent.

- Tim Sherman, Westport