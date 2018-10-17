Affordable housing

To the editor:

I’m writing to correct some misinformation in your recent opinion piece. I have first-hand knowledge of the costs involved in Pete Coe Village Apartments, the development I believe Doug Tolles was referring to as costing $625/sf. The Total Development Cost was actually $285 per square foot, including acquisition, site work, construction, and soft costs. The construction cost per square foot was $176. The total Development Cost was $6.3M, which included the 10 new units that were built but also 11 units in the historic buildings along North Pleasant Street that underwent a gut renovation. Keep in mind this also includes a new boiler room for a pellet-fired district heating system, and a community space.

Elise Shanbacker

Executive Director

Addison County Community Trust

Vergennes