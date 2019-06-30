All life deserves acceptance

To the Editor:

There’s been some articles in the news (knoxnews.com) about a church sermon in another state calling for the execution of LGBTQ people by passing laws requiring our society to do so. So sad to have someone claiming to be a follower of Jesus and yet expressing ideas and attitudes so far away from what I believe Jesus intended.

Whether expressed in a cold, intellectual way or a fiery emotional way, to me it goes against the spirit of what Jesus came to say and do. I just hope nobody gets pulled by anger into doing the same thing he’s doing and call for him to be executed or jailed.

But it reminds me of other people who give “sermons” or speeches, calling for the execution of another group of marginalized people who are often treated inhumanely — unborn children. They call for the right, and even obligation, of society to provide for the execution of these children, right up to the moment of birth — just because someone doesn’t think their existence worthwhile!

Perhaps because unborn children cannot protest or organize marches, they are more easily ignored. But as a society, don’t we even try to protect many animals, even unborn animals, who cannot speak for themselves? When a person calls for the execution of the unborn, whether in a cold, intellectual way or a fiery emotional way, it comes across to me in much the same way as this sermon about LGBTQ people.

And it seems to me that if a person claims to be compassionate towards all people, regardless of status, yet closes their heart towards children who cannot speak for themselves, they are walking towards hypocrisy. It’s a point to note that some of the same arguments are used about both groups, such as “We don’t want them,” “They create hardship for their families and society,” and “They will be an economic and social burden to us when we have to provide care for them.”

Well being it’s Father’s Day and I’m a father, I thought I’d at least be an advocate for the some of the unwanted children of the world. At some point aren’t we all? I hope you’ll think about this with an open mind and heart!

- Dan Smith, Brant Lake