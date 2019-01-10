Allegations of discrimination unwarranted

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Mary Lamphear’s letter, “Minerva-Newcomb shouldn’t dissolve sport partnership” which appeared in the Dec. 29 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

Mary Lamphear’s Dec. 29 letter to the editor concerning the Minerva-Newcomb sports program may have left your readers with the sense that the administration and school board of Minerva Central School are a group of selfish monsters who care only about a winning team.

Having known and worked with these folks for many years, I can say with certainty that nothing is further from the truth.

Lamphear’s comments alleging discrimination towards the international students by the school board president, Michael Corey, are particularly perplexing to me.

Clearly, she is unaware of who Corey is and what he really stands for. For the record, Corey has served as the host dad for 15 international students since 2007.

All but one played one or more team sports. A few were standout athletes. Many had never played team sports before. They did so with the encouragement and support of Corey. He has also strongly encouraged our local kids to participate in team sports ­— regardless of their natural athletic ability.

I was the host mom to these same international students. We love all of our kids from Columbia, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Spain and Liberia and have traveled all over creation to attend their games and get them to practices. We cheered them whether they won or lost.

And in some seasons, the team lost every game and we supported them through the frustration of losing. We talked about what they learned and how important their team was.

Winning may not be the only thing, or even the most important thing, but it matters to our international kids as it does to our local athletes. Building the belief and confidence that winning is possible matters.

Maintaining team sports opportunities for our kids (both international and domestic) will get more difficult in the coming years due to the declining enrollments and fewer kids participating in team sports.

I’m surprised that with this challenging discussion that Newcomb does not have appeared to have reached out directly to Johnsburg or to Long Lake which is several miles closer to Newcomb than Minerva.

Why not?

- Sue Montgomery Corey, Minerva