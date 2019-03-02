Americans need to vote with heads and hearts

To the Editor:

Dan Alexander’s column in the Feb. 2 issue of The Sun brought back memories of an interview that Walter Cronkite had with Anwar Sadat.

I remember that Mr. Cronkite pointed to the pyramids in the background and asked, “Egypt was once a great nation. What happened?” Mr. Sadat replied, “It happens to all great nations every three or four hundred years.” Mr. Cronkite then queried, “Even the United States?” Mr. Sadat then replied, “Even the United States.”

Are we going to see this in our lifetime? Look at all of the corruption within our government. Look at all of the fighting that is happening in congress. There was a time when the opposing parties put their heads together and came to a suitable compromise. The word compromise is soon becoming a word of the past.

At the end of World War II, we were the greatest nation in the world. I can blame the government for many of the problems we have, but I can also blame the American people for allowing it to happen. We must learn to vote with our heads and our hearts. It’s OK to vote for the challenger. If we don’t like the person, we can vote for the opponent during the next election. Also remember, “Bad politicians are elected by good citizens who don’t vote.”

- Richard Stewart, North Creek