To the editor:

I want to express my gratitude to Todd Boutin, the tractor trailer driver who swerved to avoid an animal in the road recently. Driving with respect for the wildlife, and occasional pets, who cross paths with our vehicles is not often seen and I applaud his concern. Thanks to Mr. Boutin, a squirrel or fox or opossum or feral cat lived to enjoy another day.

Jessica Danyow

Brandon Vt.