Appreciation for water system support

To the Editor:

This is a letter of thanks and appreciation to Derek Fleury and others in Ticonderoga water department for their efforts in solving a problem for us. Thirty years ago, when our well inexplicably dried up, I got permission to hook up to the village’s (at the time) water system. Over the years, as people built houses around us, they also used this line. We now have five families on it.

Unfortunately, the line runs under a small creek. This has led to leaks that have resulted in costly repairs. We were dealing with yet another leak when Derek came up with a solution. He worked long and hard to help us out. The process turned out to be much more complicated than expected. He and Supervisor Giordano worked through the problems with us and got the job done.

Once again, I am reminded of the advantages of living in a small town where friends and neighbors help each other.

Thanks again to Derek for making this happen.

- Doren Rockhill, Ticonderoga