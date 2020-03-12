Attention Stewart’s Corporation Ballston Spa, NY

I am writing to you because of what we (Essex County Residents) feel like we should have some answers. Most residents, like myself, have been patrons to your stores for 40 plus years.

Stewart’s is the one store that everyone can count on. You have been a stable element in our lives. I started going when you had to make your own Sundays in sports helmets and have always belonged to the milk club. Your ice cream is still some of the best out there and your new stores are beautiful. I cannot express enough what the name STEWART’S on the side of a building means to so many people, so thank you for that.

The concern is how Essex County Residents feel about your gas prices. I frequent the stores in Ticonderoga and Port Henry. Just 23 miles down the road in Whitehall, your gas prices are always a minimum of 20 cents lower and as much as 30 cents lower. Please tell me how you justify such a large increase when its only 23 miles away? Essex county is one of if not, the poorest county in NY yet we have the pleasure of being some of the highest gas prices in the entire state. We, your beloved patrons of so many years, feel like you set the standard for gas prices. You have stores throughout this county and the struggling residents with lower than normal incomes have to pay higher prices for gas. We truly love your stores. If we hear correctly that your corporation has so much money that it has to spend it or lose it, why not give a break to your LOYAL FAMILY of CUSTOMERS. Oil is the lowest in almost 3 years, YET we are paying approximately the same amount as when it was at its highest in 3 years. This may fall on deaf ears or may not even get into the right hands, but if someone with some pull, some compassion and a desire to reward the very people that gave them so much money, I plead with you to become a bigger icon of our community. Set the example of caring instead of the corporate greed that has taken ahold of this country over the last 20 years. Become a leader of communities and not just another follower.

I am also sending this letter to the editor of all Essex county newspapers. Your patrons will then know if Stewarts really cares about its communities like it once did.

I thank you for your time and hope that STEWART’S will step up and show that you can make profits without hurting those that contributed to those said profits. ■

— Sincerely, Walter Worth, Crown Point, 45 yr Stewart’s Patron