Be kind to one another

To the Editor:

The other day while picking up my son from his elementary school, I witnessed a parent hollering in anger at the traffic director for the school regarding a parking spot.

The human body consists of 270 bones, five vital organs and one ability to make someone’s day a little worse or a whole lot better.

I know how easy it is in today’s polarized society to flip up a finger when you get cut off on the road or feel justified to blast out your opinions on someone online or lose your temper over a parking spot. However, it’s when we chose not to do those things that makes this world a better place.

We are all humans. We all have a hard time getting up in the morning. We all have worries that rest on our hearts and our minds daily. Let’s try and have a little more grace for each other, because life is hard and a little kindness can make a big difference.

- Beck Wagoner, Plattsburgh