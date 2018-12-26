Biggest threat to existence is government spending

To the Editor:

When will the progressive, socialist “debt deniers” wake up to the fact that America’s biggest threat to our existence is government spending, not climate change.

It is not accurate to state that our planet is doomed unless we borrow many billions and give that money to the U.N. Paris Accord, who in turn will give it away to other countries around the planet once U.N. overhead expenses are sucked out.

I’ve read the Paris Accord, and it’s income redistribution by the U.N. with America as the primary funding agency.

Giving billions of our borrowed cash to small countries around the world will not cause them to use less fossil fuel.

But that’s the Paris plan.

China, the worlds biggest air and ocean polluter, won’t even talk about this for another 12 years. China needs to be part of any solution towards improvement.

I don’t deny that climate change occurs, but it has occurred through tens of millions of years of volcanic activity and other earthly events that we only guess about.

How can they be certain about the future while we only guess about the past?

If you want an interesting story regarding the unintended consequence of liberal, progressive, environmental stupidity dig into the ethanol/gas hoax.

Its origin, results and worldwide impact, which are massive carbon dioxide releases as tropical forests have been burned seeking the corn oil substitute, palm oil.

Slaughtered orangutans and tigers are also a byproduct.

The U.N. will have you believe there are only 10 years left before climate catastrophe, which is what they said 20 years ago. Even if true, giving them our borrowed billions won’t change that.

What’s more likely to be gone in 10+ years is your way of life once Congress is forced to tax you to pay for their spending.

- Ken Fenimore, Elizabethtown