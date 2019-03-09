Blues concert a pleasant surprise

To the Editor:

It isn’t often that Jim and I trek to Plattsburgh at night for a concert, especially in winter. But we did last (Friday).

The event was the Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz (PB&J) concert at Olive Ridleys where we expected to hear Annika Chambers take us somewhere fine. Did she ever, in the best blues tradition of song and yup, grind. But there was more to this surprising show.

The backup band — Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen, from across Lake Champlain and two Canadian guests, Dawn Tyler Watson and Paul Deslauriers — helped take the concert into uncharted territory of live music with each performer reaching up and out to each other and to the audience.

The room shook with pure blues bliss, the kind that makes you put aside all mind-churning concerns. As Bob Stannard, clearly the most dangerous of his superb bluesmen, quipped after one soaring lament, “Sorry Plattsburgh, but we are melting all your beautiful, white snow, it’s so hot in here!”

We are writing to thank the main organizer, Laura Carbone, and her many volunteers. And we want to tell anyone who isn’t sure what PB&J is doing in your town to check out one of the concerts – if you like blues music and have half a hankering to dance.

Interestingly, this past weekend in Plattsburgh, those who love good blues, jazz or traditional music had a choice of three enticing concerts (at the Strand, the Gibson Brothers and at Palmer Street Coffeehouse, Pete’s Posse). We took in the unforgettable Annika Chambers and man are we glad we did.

- Joan Irving and Jim Higgins, Keeseville