To the Editor:

Um, of course the voters will decide in 2020.

And maybe the Russians will have a say too, as decorated Marine and former FBI director Mueller documented and warned against.

And maybe the Ukrainians can have a say too, if the president can blackmail them with congressionally approved aid in return for dirt on his political opponents.

You are being disingenuous if you pretend not to understand the political lay of the land regarding impeachment. It takes two houses, and smart Democrats realize impeachment is a dead end in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Both chambers took an oath to the Constitution, not a man or party. But one party is refusing to exercise the same oversight that they did so fervently with Democratic presidents.

Ask yourself how Republicans would have reacted if Obama had invited the Taliban (The Taliban!!!) to American soil to negotiate. On the week of 9/11???!!!

I thought we didn’t negotiate with terrorists!

But, Mr. Trump hasn’t met a dictator he doesn’t admire.

The lovely Saudis-who supplied the majority of the terrorists who flew into our buildings, he kisses their rings, and his elected son in law takes loans from them!

It’s a damn shame Senator McCain (who I voted for) is no longer with us. He accurately described Mr. Trump, and the particular danger he represents. It seems to me that the Republican Party that I knew and supported has ceased to exist. What remains may as well be re-named the Trump party.

Ask yourself, if there were 20 “Republican” Senators with McCain’s character, how far along the impeachment inquiry would we be?

Of course, the traitor would be gone, and happily we’d have a President Pence.

Take a new picture for your by-line: one with blinders on.

— Mark Bealor, Saranac Lake