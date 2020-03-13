Building awareness of prediabetes

One of the best things you can do for your health is to take proactive steps to stave off chronic disease.

The North Country Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition, facilitated by the North Country Healthy Heart Network, is partnering with the Ad Council, the American Medical Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Diabetes Prevention Program to encourage people to take a risk test to find out if they should talk to their doctor about prediabetes. If you’ve been to the movies at theaters in Plattsburgh, Tupper Lake, or AuSable Forks, you may have seen our fun, informative trailers meant to raise awareness about prediabetes.

What is prediabetes? It means a person’s blood glucose, or sugar, level is higher than average — but not so high that it would result in a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. When left untreated, prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes. Current data shows that one in three American adults has prediabetes. Early treatment can often reverse that diagnosis, especially when treatment includes managing weight, getting active, quitting smoking, and eating healthier.

The Do I Have Prediabetes campaign, supported regionally by the Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition, encourages people to visit doihaveprediabetes.org and take the risk test. If you think you have prediabetes, the Heart Network and its partners can help you find resources to support lifestyle and health changes that may prevent a more serious diagnosis.

To learn more about the prediabetes campaign, or chronic disease prevention resources in our region, send an email to amorgan@heartnetwork.org or visit www.heartnetwork.org. ■

— Sincerely, Ann Morgan, Executive Director, North Country Healthy Heart Network