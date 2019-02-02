Can’t make heads or tails of current events

To the Editor:

I found Dan Alexander’s editorial “The times they are changing” (Jan. 26) quite interesting.

Probably because it’s the way I feel about current events. I’m constantly wondering if I’m dreaming.

How can what was once our more-or-less stable government be in such turmoil? How can frequent, random mass shootings by individuals with vague motives using powerful assault weapons on unarmed victims be happening ? Climate-related tragedies are now commonplace.

My poor old brain can’t seem to absorb heads nor tails of things anymore.

But I have here by my computer, a 3x5 copy of “Desiderata,” standing upright in a small, clear, plastic frame. It’s an excellent read.

Toward the end, it goes, “You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive him to be; and whatever your labors and aspirations in life, keep peace with your soul.”

Guess I’ll give it a try.

- Les Bradford, Plattsburgh