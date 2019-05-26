Cancer Services Program will pay for screenings

To the Editor:

It’s been a long winter. Happily, the roads are now cleared of ice and snow, and the temperatures are warming. The flowers are even thinking of blooming. Getting around in this nice weather is much easier, so May is a great month to get your breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings checked off your to-do list.

If you have health insurance, your screenings will most likely be covered in full. If you do not have health insurance, the Cancer Services Program is here to help you.

We pay for a Pap test, clinical breast exam, mammogram and take home kit for colorectal cancer screening for eligible individuals. If needed, follow-up testing is also covered by our program. We have been a part of this community for more than 20 years.

Please call the Cancer Services Program of Northeastern New York at 518-324-7671 today, make your screening appointments and be free and clear for the rest of the year.

- Sarah Granquist, Cancer Services Program of Northeastern NY, Plattsburgh