Character shouldn’t be ignored at the polls

To the Editor:

When we are finally alone in the voting booth, what comes to mind just before we make our marks?

I think that almost all of us still think about “personality” and “character” in the candidates.

Yes, some of us do worry about trade tariffs and health care, immigration and the right to bear arms, but ultimately, we want to elect representatives who care enough to help out as many Americans as possible.

And yet, I sense that all of us citizens are now trapped in a crazy feedback loop where we await further spectacles of Democrats and Republicans bashing each other — which provokes reactions from the electorate, which in turn, causes further bouts of two-party mixed-martial-arts.

So then we’re left with the party that fought better — and that better entertained us.

When you vote, vote with heart and mind.

We pick candidates whose personalities strike home. Now what about the elusive “character?” Yes, we say that all politicians lie: this is part of their definition.

We might do better to choose the candidates who lie to us less.

- Dave Iasevoli, Brant Lake