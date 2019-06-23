Church dinners to be discontinued

To the Editor:

The Crown Point Methodist Church has hosted Friday night dinners during the summer months for over 50 years. Unfortunately, we are unable to continue to put on these dinners this year. The ladies who planned, shopped and cooked the meals are unable to continue because of health and other issues.

So we want to thank them and all the friends, family members and congregates who helped with food preparation, baking, serving food, waiting tables and helping with clean-up. We could never have done it without your help.

We especially wish to thank all those who faithfully attended these dinners through the years. We will miss the fellowship and friendships we developed with you.

- Kathleen Hyatt, Crown Point