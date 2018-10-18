Citizens should fulfill responsibility to vote

To the Editor:

It is my fervent hope that all of us who are American citizens will fulfill our responsibility to vote in the upcoming national election.

The future of our country is in our hands.

Hopefully our local newspapers will begin publishing helpful articles about all of the candidates for local and national offices so that we can make informed decisions at the polls on Nov. 6.

If you are a registered voter in New York state, please become informed about all the candidates running in your district, decide who best represents your views and vote on Nov. 6.

I hope to see you at my polling place!

- Jane Claus, Severance