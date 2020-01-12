Clean up Ti for the spring

It has been two years since I spoke with Ti Supervisor about properties with junk cars, trailers and all sorts of debris. Joe assured me they were trying to enforce regulations but there were legal concerns they were working on.

As one drives through Ti on Route 9N debris can be seen entering and leaving town. Warner Hill Road has had a mess for several years and although some of it was cleared there is much remaining. Going down the Burgoyne Road before reaching the Police Station a property has been a mess for more years than I can remember!

Ticonderoga has a history rich in our nation’s beginnings and visiting tourists see abandoned cars, trucks and trailers as they drive through. Is this a picture Ti wants the world to see? I have seen more and more junk heading out of Ti as I pass a farm just past the new water supply! I can understand unlicensed vintage vehicles being worked on add to the flavor of a country setting, but rusted junk should be in a junkyard and unlicensed vehicles other than what I mentioned should be removed.

As spring will soon be here and the snow that is covering much of the junk melts, I would like to see Ti as a picturesque place where visitors and residents can see our beautiful landscapes, visit our stores and learn of our history at the Hancock House and visit Fort Ticonderoga. At Fort Ti visitors will learn of our Continental Army’s first victory using the Cannons from Fort Ti that were delivered to Gen. Washington at Dorchester Heights! Yes, Ticonderoga has a vast history and hopefully the Town Supervisor and Board will tend to unsightly properties. ■

— Gary Philip Guido, Ticonderoga