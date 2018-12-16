Climate change does exist — it’s called ‘spring, summer, fall and winter’

To the Editor:

Lance Clark’s guest op-ed was well written but dead wrong on climate change deniers.

We want a clean healthy planet because we live here too.

We don’t want to pay for a phony movement that is just a carbon tax on Americans to fund political agendas and to line the pockets of bureaucrats.

Climate “change” became that because the global warming hoax was disproved.

They had to change the name. They got caught fudging historical weather data to “prove” their phony science.

Nothing that they have come up with is based in fact.

Most of their “studies” were funded so that the “scientists” could keep getting paid if they gave them the “right” result in their reports.

Thank God that Trump got us out of the stupid Paris accord that rewarded the biggest polluters in the world and was designed to impoverish Americans.

We “deniers” acknowledge that there is “climate change.”

We call this phenomena spring, summer, fall and winter.

- Terry K. Hurlburt, Ticonderoga