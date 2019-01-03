Coaches playing favorites at Schroon Lake

To the Editor:

My child in her senior year is always sitting on the bench when playing basketball. It appears that some coaches (educators) at Schroon Lake Central School feel the need to choose only their favorites and not necessarily the good players.

The educators that I don’t name know who they are, and so does the community.

I have written to the coach, the superintendent and spoke to several board members.

It appears they know what is occurring but don’t care to acknowledge there is a problem.

One would think that these educators would realize this is a form of abuse. This lowers the child’s self-esteem and may even cause them to hate the sport. Again, being educators, you would think they would be knowledgeable and refrain from such inappropriate practices when dealing with children.

After all, this practice of favoritism does not just touch one child but effects others as well.

Many other parents at the Schroon Lake School District also support my same thoughts. I hear from many parents, teachers and other children that my daughter is very good and should be playing in her senior year. I would think that many in the district would think that those educators should evaluate their behaviors and correct themselves.

In a short summary, let the children enjoy playing sports, gain positive experiences and for coaches to stop thinking they’re in a national league but rather concentrate on teaching and role model. It’s high school. Experiences, learning and playing sports should be “fun” and “enjoyable!”

- Mark Lebel, Schroon Lake